Arsenic and Old Lace at the Alhambra Theatre

The Alhambra Theater and Dining has been a local icon for more than 50 years. The last ten years has been quite a renaissance for the Alhambra, improving the entire guest experience - great shows, award winning food and free parking! In December the Alhambra enjoyed its most recent interior refresh, featuring new chairs, carpets, acoustic wall coverings and digital sound. For seven straight years, the Alhambra has been voted the Best Live Theater in Jacksonville and Executive Chef DeJuan Roy has been voted the Best Chef for two years running.

Arsenic and Old Lace (March 23 - April 16, 2023)

Mortimer Brewster, a newly married man, goes to visit his sweet maiden aunts and eccentric brother Teddy. Unbeknownst to him, he is about to uncover their dark and hysterical secrets. Adapted to film starring Cary Grant in 1943, this play is one of the funniest dark comedies to date.