River City Beats | Jesse Rice

Jesse Rice is a multi-platinum selling, award-winning and Billboard-charting songwriter and artist, with songs recorded by Florida Georgia Line, Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice, Nelly, Love & Theft, Kristian Bush, and Colt Ford among others. He is the artist and creator behind the Billboard-charting and Trop-Rock Award winning albums, The Pirate Sessions, which have featured guest appearances from such artists as Florida Georgia Line, Chase Rice, Micheal Ray and more and are in regular rotation on SiriusXM’s Radio Margaritaville.

He also have a new album out called The Pirate Sessions. They are a collection of feel-good island music which plays well with the area, with a unique backstory due to his musical achievements in Nashville. He has a great number of fans in the Florida area, and plays many shows in the region. ,This particular record he wrote most of it right up the road in Saint Simons Island GA, where he resides part time.

Find more of his music here: jessericemusic.com