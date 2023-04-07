Celebrating National Beer Day History with Explore Jax Core

On April 7, 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt took the first step toward ending Prohibition and signed a law that allowed people to brew and sell beer in the United States.

One of the world’s oldest prepared beverages, beer possibly dates back to 9500 BC when cereal was first farmed. It is also recorded in the written history of ancient Iraq and ancient Egypt.

The earliest brewery in Florida was Tampa’s Florida Brewing Company, a regional brewery founded in 1896. In 1896 several cigar industrialists incorporated Florida Brewing Company with capital stock of $200,000 on a 2-acre site in Ybor City.

A few decades another regional brewery, Jax Brewing Company, opened in 1913 in Jacksonville. Both shifted to other products during Prohibition, and recommenced brewing when it ended.

To learn more book an Explore JAX Core “Ale Trail Tour” at www.explorejaxcore.com; get your passport book stamped while visiting the wide range of beer houses within Jacksonville’s urban landscape.