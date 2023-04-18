5 important things to consider when vetting an air conditioning company

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With summer fast approaching, we all know the air conditioning unit and how well it’s running is never more important to a household.

So, if you are in need of service, how do you know a company is reliable?

Here are five things you need to consider before hiring an air conditioning company, according to McGowan’s Heating & Air Conditioning.

1. Is a company fully licensed and insured?

This is important if there is ever an issue with the work, which could possibly lead to another issue in your home. Systems break and leak, drain lines don’t drain, and a myriad of different problems can happen. You want to make sure the company has passed its state certification and is insured.

2. What is included in the service you are contracting someone to do?

Don’t get wowed by the cheap price on TV or the internet. Ask for the details and compare the $59 or $79 tune-up with another vendor’s more expensive maintenance. Get the details of a particular service. What does the company mean by tune-up, maintenance, one-time clean, etc.? Knowledge is power.

3. Keep a log of what AC companies do to your systems.

This is a sure-fire way to keep the vendors honest and avoid getting ripped off.

4. Value the importance of communication between the technician and the homeowner.

It’s critical that you ask what is happening with your system, and that the vendor can help you to understand. A TrustMe report allows you to see all the different aspects of your service performance.

5. Know who is actually behind the logo.

Are you relying on a large investment company out of New York City or California, or is it a true family business? There might be important differences in what each offer and what their accessibility is.

For more information, or to schedule a consultation, click or tap here.