FSCJ Artist Series presents Mean Girls

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, announced today that single tickets for the First National Tour of Mean Girls— the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film—is coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on April 25th through April 30th. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award® winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award® nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

All performances of Mean Girls in Jacksonville will be at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water St, Jacksonville, FL. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evening at 8 p.m., Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available now at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000. Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests at this time by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.