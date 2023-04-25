One tank trips to Kissimmee with The Travel Mom

Our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom joined us to share a destination that is a family favorite, Kissimmee Florida. Located just a couple hours away from Jacksonville, Kissimmee offers everything you can imagine from theme parks, to world class resorts to every dining experience imaginable. It’s a “can’t miss” destination. In her interview she shares tips on how to plan a trip and also shares what made this trip so special for her and her family.

To connect with Emily and win a chance for a trip give away, you can follow her at www.facebook.com/thetravelmom or visit her website: www.thetravelmom.com