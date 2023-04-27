Find Vonna a furever home

This week’s River City Live pup is Vonna!

Vonna is a 3-year-old dog who loves to be loved. She is a happy-go-lucky, full-of-life kind of gal. Vonna enjoys gentle play with her human friends, but mostly just wants to give kisses! Vonna is heartworm positive and is receiving treatment at JHS thanks to donations from our generous community. JHS provides heartworm treatment to every pet that enters the shelter, the cost of which totals about $100,000 per year. April is Heartworm Awareness Month, and we ask our community to continue to provide care, compassion, and comfort to animals in need by donating and adopting!

The Jacksonville Humane Society provides care, comfort and compassion to animals in need while engaging the hearts, hands and minds of our community to bring about an end to the killing of abandoned and orphaned shelter animals.