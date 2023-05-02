Jersey Boys performing at the Alhambra Theatre & Dining

A Jacksonville icon since 1967, Alhambra is the longest running dinner theater in the country. It’ proud to be part of the arts community and to be delivering broadway quality shows and incredible meals to its market. Jersey Boys is one small example of the eclectic fare guests can expect from this constantly sold out destination.

Jersey Boys is running now through June 4, 2023

This Tony and Grammy Award-winning show is a jukebox musical that tells the story of the legendary group, The Four Seasons. Songs include Big Girls Don’t Cry, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Who Loves You, and Rag Doll, along with many others! This show has been rated PG-13.

For tickets visit: alhambrajax.com