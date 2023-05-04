Thrifty Thursday - Mother’s Day Gifts That Won’t Break the Piggy Bank

Mother’s Day is around the corner, so for this Thrifty Thursday, Liz Morgan with Goodwill of North Florida is here to show us gift ideas that won’t break the piggy bank and showing us ways to get the kids involved in shopping for Mom at a thrift store. Liz says “Getting the kids involved in shopping for Mom at Goodwill is a great, teachable moment. You can give them $10 from their stash or piggy bank and let them pick out things they know Mom would love, and it’s teaching them value of money - and if they are old enough the value of sustainability and how second-hand is an option that keeps items out of the landfill.

What I love is to take some common themes for Mother’s Day, and put a thrifted twist on them. For example, Theme #1: Breakfast in Bed - we found this tray, pretty pink flowered dishes (six for $3.99, that is less than disposable plates), pretty teapot and vase to elevate the presentation and make it feel extra special, all for about $10, flowers were about $4 from Trader Joe’s. Theme #2: Flowers - if the kids want to give Mom flowers, vases and containers are something you can always find at thrift stores like Goodwill. Pick one in her favorite colors or just one that is pretty and get some nice flowers from TJ’s Theme #3: Photos and Art Work”