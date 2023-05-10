Welcome to Rockville back again!!

Independent festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents has announced the music set times, their 2023 mobile app, additional on-site experiences and unique food and beverage offerings for the 12th year of Welcome To Rockville, held May 18-21 at “The World Center of Rock,” Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Welcome To Rockville kicks off Danny Wimmer Presents’ 2023 festival season--The Biggest Year In Rock!--that offers seven multi-day destination events with some of the most prominent and exciting names in rock and metal taking the stage. Welcome To Rockville is DWP’s longest-running annual festival and brought together 150,000 fans in 2022.

The 2023 music lineup features headliners Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and Pantera plus Deftones, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Evanescence, Incubus, The Cult, Alice Cooper, The Mars Volta, Puscifer, I Prevail, Chevelle, Coheed & Cambria, Hardy, Trivium and many more.

The Cult was recently added to the lineup and fans can not only expect to hear their stellar musicianship but tracks off of their latest album, Under The Midnight Sun. Attila, Bones UK, Holy Wars and Silly Goose were also recently added to the lineup.

Overall, Welcome To Rockville features nearly 100 music performances over four days on four stages, amusement rides, a giant water slide, art installations, partner experiences, award-winning spirits, and delicious food and beverage options. Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin is the official Welcome To Rockville host, who will be participating in on-stage appearances and fan meet and greets.

A very limited number of Welcome To Rockville passes are still available for purchase at https://welcometorockville.com.