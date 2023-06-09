River City Live moves to 9:30 AM

River City Live is moving to a brand new time! Starting Monday June 12th you can catch Race Adams and Jana Angel at 9:30 AM, right after The Morning Show.

River City Live is still bringing you the best local food, fashion, fun and more! Highlighting everything from unique local stories, to steals and deals, fun contests, local musicians, and anything in between. And be sure to join us on News4JAX+ at 10:00 a.m. for River City Live+.

River City Live is not your typical studio broadcast. The show features on-location segments and often takes the show on the road. If you’re stuck at work and can’t tune in, don’t sweat it. You can always watch the broadcast live on News4JAX.com.

Just click HERE!