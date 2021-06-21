Mostly Cloudy icon
85º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

River City Live

WATCH LIVE: River City Live

The Local Station’s livestyle program airs weekdays 11 a.m. to noon on WJXT, Channel 4

Tags: 
WJXT
River City Live is on air weekdays from 11 a.m. to Noon on Channel 4
River City Live is on air weekdays from 11 a.m. to Noon on Channel 4

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.