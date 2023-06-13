Help Sinead O’Collar find her furever home!

Sinead O’Collar is a 3-year-old loving, gentle pup. Sinead likes to get to know people before showing her full personality, and once she knows you she’ll give you lots of love. Sinead likes to play with other respectful dogs that match her energy and likes to run around outside. Sinead loves long walks, treats, and praises. Sinead is also one of our Dog Day Out Adventure dogs, and she’d love to go out on the town with you! Come meet Sinead O’Collar at JHS, 8464 Beach Blvd, open 7 days a week. Visit https://jaxhumane.org/

On June 23 – 25, JHS is participating in the statewide Petco Love Mega Adoption Event! This event is the first of its kind for Florida, with participation from 50 organizations across 31 counties. Thousands of pets will be available for adoption with a goal of 5,000 pets joining their new families across the state during the weekend. All pets will be spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations, and adoptions will be FREE. In addition to free adoptions at JHS, we will be participating at a regional adoption event on June 23 – 24 at the Avenues Mall with other animal shelters in our area. For more information, check out megaadoptflorida.com and follow @MegaAdoptFlorida on Facebook and Instagram!