Facts and fun for your pet this summer with Forever Vets!

Planning Your Pet’s Preventative Care

As the saying goes, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” While your loving pet is worth its weight in gold to you and your family, veterinary treatment can bring about unwanted financial troubles. Fortunately, there are plenty of measures you can take as a responsible pet owner to keep many health issues in check, such as allergies, arthritis, heart disease, and other conditions. Read on to learn a few helpful tips for planning your pet’s preventative care so they can enjoy a long, healthy, and loving life.

Finding a Veterinarian

The first step in creating a preventive treatment plan for your pet is to locate and build a relationship with a reputable veterinary doctor. You wouldn’t trust your own health to just any doctor, so why not do the same for preventative pet health? Seek out clean, cutting-edge veterinary hospital facilities with favorable reviews.

Once you’ve connected with your vet, they’ll collaborate with you to devise a year-round preventative pet care plan. They’ll take your pet’s breed, age, and overall health into consideration and help you determine how frequently you should bring your furry friend in for veterinary services.

Understanding Preventative Services

There are many ongoing and recurring services your pet should be receiving as part of an effective preventative pet care plan, including regular check-ups and exams twice a year. Other important services include vaccinations against contagious diseases, flea and tick management, and preventive treatment for internal parasites.

Some pet owners might not realize it, but dental care and nutrition are just as important for domesticated animals as they are for their humans. A well-managed diet is crucial in preventing obesity, digestive issues, and related conditions. You can even schedule routine dental exams and cleanings for your pet so that they’ll never suffer tooth and mouth problems.

Routine blood work and tests are used to detect and monitor certain conditions, and comprehensive exams and diagnostic testing help get to the bottom of any health concerns you might have regarding your pet and carry out preventative pet health.

Behavioral counseling helps owners and vets become aware of certain issues by observing changes in how your pet is acting.

Keeping Your Appointments

Preventative pet care is up to the owner, because as much as we adore them, our pets can’t take themselves in for check-ups and appointments. You should always know when your pet is due for vet services, which may catch dangerous diseases and other conditions before it’s too late. Using a calendar, a planner, a mobile app, email reminders, or a combination of these can help you keep track of everything.

