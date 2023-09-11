Pop Royalty of the First Coast

King of Pops is an all natural and handcrafted popsicle company. The pops are sold from a push cart around the first coast. They offer vegan, gluten and dairy free options. The popular flavors are Strawberry Lemonade, Mango Tangerine and Cookies n Cream with seasonal flavors throughout the year. They’re more foodie flavors includes Banana Puddin and Thai Iced Tea. You can book their cart for private and public events at www.kingofpops.com or by calling 904-834-1115.