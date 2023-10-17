Help Nyx find her Furever home!

Nyx was diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome, a condition caused by hormone imbalance, after a variety of symptoms were keeping her from being the happy dog she was meant to be. With lots of TLC, the JHS veterinary team was able to treat Nyx, and now with daily medication she is living a great life! Nyx enjoys strolling outside and getting lots of love from her favorite people. She is ready to live out her golden years with a loving family - could that be you ! 🥰 Come meet this silly, affectionate girl at JHS today - she is FREE to adopt!

For the rest of October, the first 2 adoptions at JHS each day are generously sponsored by Subaru of Jacksonville as part of Subaru Loves Pets Month. In addition, we will be at the Subaru Jax dealership this Saturday, October 21, offering free dog, cat, and kitten adoptions from 10am – 2pm!

The Jacksonville Humane Society provides care, comfort and compassion to animals in need while engaging the hearts, hands and minds of our community to bring about an end to the killing of abandoned and orphaned shelter animals.