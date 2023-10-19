The Blue Angels take to the skies!

River City Live host Jana Angel took to the skies yesterday with the United States Navy Blue Angels. The team is in town for the Jacksonville Sea and Sky Air Show happening this weekend and “The Blues” took our anchor up in the newest craft utilized by the team, the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. Piloted by Commander Thomas Zimmerman, the plane performed signature maneuvers ranging from barrel rolls, to inverted loops and Jana shared her favorite was the “half squirrel cage”. The plane reached 7.6 Gs before returning safely to the ground.

The #7 pilot/position is the “Narrator” on the team, The Blue Angels are extremely interactive and engaging – since inception their mission has been to serve as ambassadors of goodwill by showcasing precision flight demonstrations across the nation – highlighting, excellence, teamwork, and bringing thrill and magic of flight to thousands each year. Since the 1940′s The Blue Angels have dazzled over 450 million spectators worldwide and if YOU want to experience them in person, you can catch the Blue Angels October 21-22, 2023 in Jacksonville Beach, at the Jacksonville Sea and Sky Air Show. To get tickets just go to specialevents.coj.net and click on special events!