Love the zoo? Enter to win a family package that everyone can enjoy

How adorable is this baby manatee? (Photo by Awakening/Getty Images)

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Who doesn’t love the zoo, right?

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is one of the best things to do with the family. From the exotic animals to the lush gardens, it’s a place you want to be with the entire family.

Now how great would it be to win a family membership to the zoo, valued at $145? You’re in luck, because that’s what News4Jax.com is doing.

All you have to do it enter in the form below and you’ll have a shot of winning a family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

The family membership includes two named adults and named children (ages 3-17) in the same household OR up to four grandchildren. The entire pass pays for itself in three visits.

The zoo is also happy to announce Manateeville and an all-day event to support the zoo on Oct. 1. It’s a great day to come out with the family and enjoy the zoo.

So what are you waiting for? Fill out the form below and good luck!