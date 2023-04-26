What are the signs of depression and anxiety in teens? Here’s how to identify them and help.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Teen mental health has worsened over the last several years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While the matter has gotten more of the spotlight it deserves in recent years, it’s important to understand what depression and anxiety looks like among teens today.

The most common mental illnesses health professionals see in teens are anxiety, depression, ADHD, eating disorders and substance use disorders, according to the CDC. A recent Youth Risk Behavior report highlights the concerning trends among high school students in particular.

Some of the results show:

More than four in 10 students reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless.

More than one in five have seriously considered attempting suicide.

One in 10 have attempted suicide.

To add to those statistics, the National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that about 75% of mental health conditions begin by age 24, and at least half of mental illnesses begin by age 14. In February 2021, more than 150,000 Florida teens aged 12 to 17 were living with depression.

Potential causes

When asked what could be causing such a spike in mental illnesses among such a young population, Dr. Christine Cauffield, with LSF Health Systems, said one of the most obvious causes is the pandemic.

“Even before the pandemic, teen mental health was getting worse, but the major disruption in everyday life was hard for teens to handle,” she said.

She noted that there are other everyday influences that can affect teen mental health, including the increasing pressure to perform in school and extracurricular activities, which can lead to the pressure of getting into college with a scholarship from that activity. Cauffield added that social media, the threat of social rejection and other social stresses can contribute to the problem, along with the fact that our youth is growing up in a world of school shootings.

What are the signs?

Some important questions we must ask ourselves are: What are the signs a teenager is mentally struggling? And how do we identify that when compared to what some simply call teen angst or moodiness?

Cauffield said teen angst is often brought on by insecurity, apprehension or worrying, none of which is unusual for teens to experience. This can look like arguing, storming off, irritability or dramatics.

The key here is understanding the difference between a teenager with an attitude and someone who is really going through anxiety or depression.

Signs of anxiety or depression might present through emotional changes like:

Constant frustration or feelings of anger.

Loss of pleasure in usual activities like afterschool sports and theater.

Low self-esteem and feelings of worthlessness.

Extreme sensitivity to rejection or failure.

Behavioral changes you should look for include:

Extreme tiredness and loss of energy, including sleeping too much.

Changes in appetite.

Social isolation.

Poor school performance.

These emotional and behavioral changes go far beyond any regular teenage moodiness and should be closely monitored.

How to help

Cauffield said the first step in helping a teen who is struggling is by talking to them directly.

“Let them know they can trust you, and do your best to make them feel comfortable to do so,” she said. “Talking about mental health isn’t easy for adults, and it isn’t easier for a teenager.”

She provided some things to keep in mind:

Focus on listening, not lecturing.

Be gentle yet persistent.

Trust your gut. Your teen is most likely going to brush off your concerns and deny anything is wrong. If your teen won’t open up to you, consider getting a trusted third party involved.

One size does not fit all when getting help. If you are still unsure about where to start, or you’d like to learn more, visit the LSF Health Systems website, where you can find resources to help with mental health conditions. You can also contact the National Suicide Hotline, at 988, or the Access to Care line, at 877-229-9098.