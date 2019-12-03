JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville University will no longer play football and will discontinue its Division I program, effective immediately, the university announced Tuesday.

The university cited “a data-driven analysis” as the reason for the major changes to the athletics program.

“This was a difficult decision,” Athletic Director Alex Ricker-Gilbert said in a release announcing the change. “Our student-athletes and coaches in the football program are talented, tenacious and hard working. We respect them immensely. Reinvesting these resources into our other Division I programs better positions us to enhance the experience for all 450 student-athletes.”

The university will offer full-tuition scholarships to every football student-athlete who chooses to stay at Jacksonville University until graduation and will honor the employment agreements for all football coaches.

JU said it will offer enhanced resources to assist in job searches for the coaches and will have a team prepared to help student-athletes with decisions about their future, including financial aid, academic advising, student affairs and more.