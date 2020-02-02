15 years ago the party was in Jacksonville

The first weekend of February in 2005, more than 100,000 fans, media, football elite and A-list celebrities descended on Jacksonville for Super Bowl XXXIX.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first weekend of February in 2005, more than 100,000 fans, media, football elite, former presidents and A-list celebrities descended on Jacksonville for Super Bowl XXXIX.

We’re the smallest city ever to host a Super Bowl but we attracted a huge crowd to watch the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Whether you were in Northeast Florida then and want to relive the memories or you are new to the area and want to see the River City’s biggest party, flip through the gallery of photos at the top of this story.

More from the archives: As a much-younger reporter, Scott Johnson in search of celebrities in Jacksonville for the Super Bowl.