Jaguars add 2 more players to reserve list after COVID-19 testing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars added two more players to their reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday afternoon, including starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor.

Rookie offensive lineman Ryan Pope and second-year right tackle Taylor, were placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list the Jaguars announced. Four rookies were placed on the list Monday. Taylor is the most prominent Jaguars player thus far to land on the list.

Tuesday was the first official day of training camp.

We have placed first-year OL Ryan Pope and second-year OL Jawaan Taylor on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/vmZF0OEGKR — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) July 28, 2020

Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list doesn’t necessarily mean that a player has tested positive for the virus. If a player has been around someone who is COVID-19 positive or is suspected of being infected, a team can place the player on the list.

NFL teams are not permitted to reveal if a player actually tests positive for the virus. Players can elect to elaborate on their condition if they choose to.

Rookie cornerback Josiah Scott said on Twitter Monday that his initial test came back positive, but subsequent tests were all negative.