Rays beat Mets 8-5, clinch 1st AL East title in 10 years

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe, left, celebrates with teammate Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, of Japan, after they scored on a two-run home run by Lowe during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – Randy Arozarena homered twice and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched their first AL East title in 10 years Wednesday night with an 8-5 victory over the New York Mets.

Joey Wendle and Brandon Lowe also went deep for the Rays, who will be home at quirky Tropicana Field for a best-of-three first-round playoff series beginning next Tuesday.

It is the third division crown in franchise history for the thrifty Rays, who also won the AL East in 2008 and 2010. After missing a chance to clinch Tuesday, they went into Wednesday again needing just a win or a New York Yankees loss against Toronto to lock up the division championship.

The Rays (37-20) broke a 2-all tie in the sixth and took care of business themselves.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports