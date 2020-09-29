Gators Breakdown: Offense sets the pace while the defense needs to rebound

Offensive futility seems like a thing of the past now under Dan Mullen. After years of the offense being the brunt of criticism, 2020 starts with the defense taking those criticisms.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to take another look back at all the success on offense as well as what issues can be corrected on defense.

