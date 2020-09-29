News4Jax Super 10: Big week in poll for St. Johns County schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The fifth installment of the News4Jax Super 10 poll for the 2020 high school football season.

It will be published each Tuesday during the season. All games this week are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

(Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification)

1. (2) Bartram Trail, (3-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. St. Augustine, 35-21.

This week: vs. Plantation American Heritage (3-0).

Glance: The Bears continue to roll on. Their win last week over St. Augustine marked the third consecutive victory in the series after losing the first 19 games in it. This offense and special teams, with kicker David Kemp and return man Eric Weatherly, are getting better week by week. The Bears haven’t lost a regular season game since Oct. 19, 2018, a stretch of 16 games. This week’s opponent, American Heritage, will put that streak to the test.

2. (3) Fleming Island (3-0), Class 7A

Last week: d. Ridgeview, 33-10.

This week: vs. Creekside (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Golden Eagles just keep on winning. Last week, the knocked off previously unbeaten Ridgeview. The stakes increase this week as surging Creekside visits Fleming Island in arguably the best game of the week involving two local teams.

3. (1) Bolles, (2-1), Class 4A

Last week: lost to Creekside, 31-24 in OT

This week: vs. Palatka (0-4), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Bulldogs were shocked in OT last week by Creekside, ending a 10-game regular season unbeaten streak. They should have no problem this week before a tough matchup against Ocala Trinity Catholic.

4. (4) Baker County (3-0), Class 5A

Last week: Off.

This week: at Westside (2-1), 6 p.m.

Glance: An off week for the Wildcats before a clash with Westside. Baker County has crushed its competition this year, outscoring teams by a combined 129-6. They are riding a nine-quarter scoreless streak.

5. (NR) Creekside (2-1), Class 7A

Last week: d. Bolles, 31-24 in OT.

This week: at Fleming Island (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Knights make their Super 10 debut after going on the road last week and shocking previous No. 1 Bolles in OT. Creekside is averaging 35.3 points per game behind the three-headed machine of RB Preston Strope, WR Jack Goodrich and QB Daniel Plummer.

6. (5) Lee (2-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Mandarin, 25-20.

This week: at Middleburg (0-3).

Glance: Good test in back-to-back weeks for the Generals, who beat Ribault in their season opener and then knocked off the Class 8A Mustangs in a tight one in Week 4.

7. (6) Oakleaf (2-1), Class 8A

Last week: d. University Christian, 45-28.

This week: vs. Camden County (3-1)

Glance: Nice win last week for the Knights over Class 2A power UC. QB Walter Simmons III has accounted for nine TDs this season (5 passing, 4 rushing). Tough Peach State battle against the Wildcats on deck. They’ve split their previous series (Oakleaf won in 2016, Camden won in 2017).

8. (7) Trinity Christian (1-1), Class 3A

Last week: d. Columbia, 28-21.

This week: vs. North Florida Educational (0-3), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: Conquerors were excellent down the stretch last week in a win over an always tough Columbia squad. RB Treyaun Webb found the end zone three times and rushed for 131 yards against Columbia.

9. (NR) Ponte Vedra (3-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Menendez, 37-10.

This week: vs. Matanzas (1-1).

Glance: Not a lot of meat on the schedule thus far, but the Sharks are mowing teams down accordingly. The latter half of their schedule is stacked, with Bartram Trail (Oct. 9), St. Augustine (Oct. 30) and Creekside (Nov. 6) on deck. The Sharks get the nod here over Fletcher.

10. (10) Baldwin (3-0), Class 3A

Last week: d. Episcopal, 23-13.

This week: vs. University Christian (1-2), 6 p.m.

Glance: It’s been the season of redemption for the Indians who have beaten West Nassau and Episcopal after losing to them last season. The win over Episcopal came after the Eagles beat Baldwin in the playoffs in 2019. Should things stay on course, that should mean a victory is in the cards Friday against UC, a team the Indians lost to 41-31 last year.

Dropped out: Mandarin (1-2, Class 8A, lost to Lee, 25-20); Columbia (0-1, Class 6A, lost to Trinity Christian, 28-21).

On the bubble: Clay (2-0, Class 5A); Columbia (0-1, Class 6A); Flagler Palm Coast (1-1, Class 8A); Fletcher (2-1, Class 7A); Sandalwood (2-0, Class 8A); University Christian (1-2, Class 2A); Westside (2-1, Class 5A).

WEEK 5 SCHEDULE

FLORIDA

Friday, Oct. 2

Baker County (3-0) at Westside (2-1), 6 p.m.

Bishop Kenny (1-2) at White (1-2), 6 p.m.

Bishop Snyder (1-3) at Christ’s Church (3-0)

Bradford (1-3) at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Camden County (3-1) at Oakleaf (2-1)

Cedar Creek Christian (2-2) at St. Edward’s (0-0)

Clay (2-0) at Gainesville Eastside (0-3)

Clearwater Academy (0-2) at Sandalwood (2-0), 6 p.m.

Creekside (2-1) at Fleming Island (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Eagle’s View (1-3) at Ocala St. John Lutheran (0-1), canceled

Episcopal (2-1) at Crescent City (0-3)

Fernandina Beach (3-1) at Jackson (2-1), 6 p.m.

First Coast (0-1) at West Nassau (1-2)

Fletcher (2-1) at Atlantic Coast (1-1), 6 p.m.

Gainesville (1-2) at Columbia (0-1), canceled

Gainesville Buchholz (1-1) at Suwannee (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Halifax Christian (1-2) at Joshua Christian (0-1), 6 p.m.

Hilliard (4-0) at Wolfson (0-3), 6 p.m.

Interlachen (2-2) at Bell (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

Lee (2-0) at Middleburg (0-3)

Mandarin (1-2) at Nease (1-2)

Matanzas (1-1) at Ponte Vedra (3-0)

Menendez (1-2) at St. Augustine (1-2)

NFEI (0-3) at Trinity Christian (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Orange City University (0-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (1-1)

Palatka (0-4) at Bolles (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Parker (1-2) at Raines (1-2), 6 p.m.

Plantation American Heritage (2-0) at Bartram Trail (3-0)

Providence (1-2) at Father Lopez (1-1)

Ridgeview (2-1) at Orange Park (0-3)

St. Joseph (0-3) at Keystone Heights (2-1)

Taylor County (1-2) at Fort White (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Union County (2-1) at Hamilton County (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

University Christian (1-2) at Baldwin (3-0), 6 p.m.

Yulee (2-2) at Ribault (0-2), 6 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (1-2) at Zephyrhills Christian (3-1)

TBA: Columbia, Eagle’s View.

Off: Englewood, Paxon, Stanton.

GEORGIA

Friday, Oct. 2

Bainbridge (1-2) at Ware County (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Camden County (3-1) at Oakleaf (2-1), 7 p.m.

Charlton County (2-1) at Tift Area Academy (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Clinch County (1-1)at Pierce County (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Glynn Academy (2-1) at Coffee (3-1), 7:30

Off: Brunswick