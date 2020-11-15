Three area swimmers bring home Class 2A state titles on Saturday

It was another good day in the pool for area high school athletes.

Three local swimmers captured individual state championships on Saturday in the Class 2A meet at Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart.

Clay’s Sara Stotler had the top individual day, winning the 100 fly in 53.35 and taking state runner-up in the 200 IM in 2:01.32. She was more than 5 seconds in front of the third-place finisher in the latter event. Both of Stotler’s times earned automatic All-American accolades.

Baker County’s Braeden Knight had a double-podium day, winning the 100 fly in 51.01 and taking fourth in the 50 free (21.54).

Stanton diver Rylie Darkatsh brought home the third individual title of the day, winning her event with a score of 378.70, an 8.6-point margin of victory. Stanton’s Mehdi Elaoufir was state runner-up in the 200 IM (1:53.01), and the Blue Devils' 400 free relay team was state runner-up (3:15.43).

In the team standings, the Stanton boys finished fifth (125 points) and Bishop Kenny took sixth (120). Jesuit won with 277 points. Pine Crest won the girls team title (338). Stanton was the top area team, taking ninth.

Class 3A state swimming

At Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletics Center, Stuart

Saturday (area finishers in top 5 listed)

Boys

200 medley relay

4. Stanton, 1:38.77; 5. Bishop Kenny, 1:38.93

200 IM

2. Mehdi Elaoufir (Stanton), 1:53.01.

50 free

4. Braeden Knight (Baker County), 21.54.

100 fly

1. Braeden Knight (Baker County), 51.01; 4. Zachary Jones (Bishop Kenny), 53.71.

500 free

2. Mehdi Elaoufir (Stanton), 4:37.02.

100 back

5. Evan Larson (Bishop Kenny), 53.42.

400 free relay

2. Stanton, 3:15.43.

Girls

200 IM

2. Sara Stotler (Clay), 2:01.32.

100 fly

1. Sara Stotler (Clay), 53.35.

Diving

1. Rylie Darkatsh (Stanton), 378.70.

Clay’s Sara Stotler had a stellar day, taking state runner-up in the 200 IM in 2:01.32 and earning automatic All-American honors. She was more than 5 seconds in front of the third-place finisher.