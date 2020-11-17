Gators cap basketball attendance at 2,200 per game for upcoming season

The University of Florida will cap attendance at 2,200 for the men’s and women’s basketball seasons due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the school announced on Tuesday.

The Gators' schedule begins on Nov. 25 at the Mohegan Sun tournament in Uncasville, Conn. Their first home game is Dec. 6 against Stetson. Florida said it received guidance and arrived at the 2,200 number in consultation with UF Health.

The school said that “concession stands, the Gator Sportshop, the restrooms, and concourses will all have new signage to help reinforce safety measures. The arena will also feature an increased numbers of hand sanitizer stations in areas such as restrooms, gate entrances, and concession stands.”

All seating will be spaced out in pods of two and four seats, the school said.

The men’s basketball team averaged 9,738 fans in 2019-20. The women’s team drew an average of 1,394 last season.

Florida men’s basketball 2020-21 schedule

Nov. 25, vs. Maine (at Mohegan Sun) at Uncasville, Conn.

Nov. 27, vs. Virginia (at Mohegan Sun) at Uncasville, Conn.

Dec. 2, at Oklahoma

Dec. 6, vs. Stetson

Dec. 12, at Florida State

Dec. 16, vs. UNF

Dec. 19, vs. Florida Atlantic

Dec. 22, vs. James Madison

Dec. 30, at Vanderbilt

Jan. 2, vs. LSU

Jan. 5, at Alabama

Jan. 9, vs. Kentucky

Jan. 12, vs. Mississippi

Jan. 16, vs. Mississippi State

Jan. 19, vs. Tennessee

Jan. 23, at Georgia

Jan. 27, vs. Vanderbilt

Jan. 30, vs. West Virginia (SEC/B12) at Morgantown, W.V.

Feb. 3, vs. South Carolina

Feb. 6, at LSU

Feb. 10, vs. Tennessee

Feb. 13, vs. Texas A&M

Feb. 16, at Arkansas

Feb. 20, vs. Georgia

Feb. 23, at Auburn

Feb. 27, at Kentucky

March 3, vs. Missouri

March 6, Open (rescheduled game can be played on this date)

March 10-14, SEC Tournament, Nashville, Tenn.