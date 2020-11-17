Gators cap basketball attendance at 2,200 per game for upcoming season

The University of Florida will cap attendance at 2,200 for the men’s and women’s basketball seasons due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the school announced on Tuesday.
The Gators' schedule begins on Nov. 25 at the Mohegan Sun tournament in Uncasville, Conn. Their first home game is Dec. 6 against Stetson. Florida said it received guidance and arrived at the 2,200 number in consultation with UF Health.
The school said that “concession stands, the Gator Sportshop, the restrooms, and concourses will all have new signage to help reinforce safety measures. The arena will also feature an increased numbers of hand sanitizer stations in areas such as restrooms, gate entrances, and concession stands.”
All seating will be spaced out in pods of two and four seats, the school said.
The men’s basketball team averaged 9,738 fans in 2019-20. The women’s team drew an average of 1,394 last season.
Florida men’s basketball 2020-21 schedule
Nov. 25, vs. Maine (at Mohegan Sun) at Uncasville, Conn.
Nov. 27, vs. Virginia (at Mohegan Sun) at Uncasville, Conn.
Dec. 2, at Oklahoma
Dec. 6, vs. Stetson
Dec. 12, at Florida State
Dec. 16, vs. UNF
Dec. 19, vs. Florida Atlantic
Dec. 22, vs. James Madison
Dec. 30, at Vanderbilt
Jan. 2, vs. LSU
Jan. 5, at Alabama
Jan. 9, vs. Kentucky
Jan. 12, vs. Mississippi
Jan. 16, vs. Mississippi State
Jan. 19, vs. Tennessee
Jan. 23, at Georgia
Jan. 27, vs. Vanderbilt
Jan. 30, vs. West Virginia (SEC/B12) at Morgantown, W.V.
Feb. 3, vs. South Carolina
Feb. 6, at LSU
Feb. 10, vs. Tennessee
Feb. 13, vs. Texas A&M
Feb. 16, at Arkansas
Feb. 20, vs. Georgia
Feb. 23, at Auburn
Feb. 27, at Kentucky
March 3, vs. Missouri
March 6, Open (rescheduled game can be played on this date)
March 10-14, SEC Tournament, Nashville, Tenn.