Florida AD: ‘Encouraging signs of progress’ for hoops player Johnson

Florida men’s basketball player Keyontae Johnson continues to improve after a scary collapse during a game last week.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin said on Thursday that Johnson was showing “truly encouraging signs of progress” at UF Health in Gainesville. The Gators also announced that their next three nonconference basketball games would be postponed.

“Keyontae Johnson continues to show truly encouraging signs of progress as he undergoes tests and further evaluation at UF Health,” Stricklin said in a statement. “He and his family have again expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers and well-wishes.”

Johnson crumpled to the floor coming out a timeout Saturday and received emergency medical attention. The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief.

“This has been an emotionally taxing time for Keyontae’s family, friends and teammates,” Stricklin said. “Our hope is that everyone impacted will take an opportunity to process those emotions and regroup ahead of the start of the new year.”

Games against Florida Atlantic (Dec. 19), Florida A&M (Dec. 20) and James Madison (Dec. 22) were all being postponed. No makeup dates have been announced.