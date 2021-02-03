National signing day 2021: A look at Wednesday’s area football signings

Christ's Church Academy football players David Britt (Ave Maria University) and Andrew Partyka (Wheaton College) sign their letters of intent.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first signing day for high school football athletes came and went in December. The latest began on Wednesday. A look at athletes from around the area who signed letters of intent on national signing day.

If an athlete signed during the early period in December, they are not listed below.

For December football signees, see here.

Athletes who signed in November’s early period are listed here.

This list will be updated throughout the day and in the weeks to come as more athletes finalize their college plans.

Class of 2021 national signing day signees

Pos., Player, High school, College

DE David Adewale, Bolles, United States Air Force Academy

LB/RB Dominique Alexander, Westside, Dodge City Community College

WR Vincent Bailey, Ribault, Webber University

LB/S Raekwon Barger, Ridgeview, Graceland University

OL Mike Bartilucci, Fletcher, Citadel

OL Patch Bennett, Pierce County, Ga., Presbyterian

RB/TE Kai Birchall, St. Augustine, Warner University

QB Jermaine Brewton, Pierce County, Ga., Valdosta State

OL/DL David Britt, Christ’s Church, Ave Maria University

TE Justin Cayenne, Bolles, University of Pennsylvania

DB Jeff Davis, Fletcher, Lenoir-Rhyne

LB Josh Davis, Fletcher, Lenoir-Rhyne

OL/DL Damien Deloney, First Coast, Valdosta State

DE Malik Denson, White, Culver Stockton College

DE/TE Josh Dorsanvil, Ridgeview, Savannah State

QB Sammy Edwards, St. Augustine, Valdosta State

WR Davis Ellis, Bolles, University of Pennsylvania

ATH Jalen Evans, First Coast, Stetson University

CB Sean Evans, Ribault, Stetson University

CB Avery Epstein, Bolles, Wabash College

RB/CB Connell Foster, Englewood, St. Thomas University

DE Seth Foster, Pierce County, Ga., Wofford

RB Chris Freeman, Mandarin, Concord University

LB Kevin Greene, White, Thomas Moore University

LB/S Devin Grind, Fleming Island, Keiser University

OL/DL Zachary Hannaford, Fernandina Beach, Florida State (preferred walk-on)

CB Darius Harris, Fleming Island, Elon University

DL Jourdan Haynes, Fleming Island, Lake Erie College

S/WR Matthew Helow, Bishop Kenny, University of Georgia (preferred walk-on)

LB/RB Brian Hernandez, Englewood, Susquehanna University

ATH Joseph Hiers, St. Augustine, Warner University

K/P Robert Jacobs, Pierce County, Ga., Valdosta State

DB Jakyli Johnson, White, Lake Erie College

OL Chandler Kirton, Fletcher, Austin Peay

DE Phillip Lee, First Coast, Troy University

WR/S Devon Lewis, Mandarin, Shorter University

WR/S DJ Littlejohn, Yulee, Ohio Wesleyan

OL/DL Sam Loper, Fernandina Beach, Marist College

DL Jordan Lowery, White, Edward Waters College

ATH Arden Luster, First Coast, West Virginia Wesleyan

RB Martranius Mack, Ribault, Webber University

DE Chadwick Martin, Westside, Mississippi College

OL Tre’Darious Moore, Jackson, Florida Memorial

OL Nick Morin, Matanzas, Mount Marty (South Dakota)

QB/WR Ty Myles, Pierce County, Ga., Northern Illinois

C Michael Myslinski, Bishop Kenny, University of Iowa

LB/DE Carl Nesmith, Baldwin, Florida A&M University

CB Darryl Nesmith, Fleming Island, Concord University

RB/LB Stone Newsome, Middleburg, Carroll University

TE/DE Evan Novak, Providence, Washington and Lee University

RB/LB Andrew Partyka, Christ’s Church, Wheaton College

CB/WR Braulio Ponce De Leon, Englewood, St. Thomas University

CB/RB Uriel Richardson, Mandarin, Brown University

CB Ernest Ricks, Ribault, Webber University

WR Jeremy Robinson, Lee, Warner University

ATH Jonathan Robinson, Lee, Elon University

WR Malcolm Seaborn, Atlantic Coast, United States Naval Academy

DL/LS Colby Smith, Fletcher, University of South Florida (preferred walk-on)

DL Dedrick Smith, Lee, University of Memphis

WR Jordan Smith, Atlantic Coast, St. Thomas University

OL Daquan Sneed, Jackson, Finlandia University

LB/FB Kaden Thomas, Baldwin, Concord University

QB Tucker Tomberlin, Episcopal, Stetson

OL Jamari Towns, Raines, Methodist University

QB Grant Travis, Fleming Island, Myrtle Beach Collegiate

CB CJ Tremble, Episcopal, University of Pennsylvania

DE Chris Victor, Parker, Mississippi Valley State University

DB Yandel Victoriano, Fletcher, Manchester University

QB Austin Walker, Providence, St. Thomas University

CB/WR Josh Williams, Atlantic Coast, Notre Dame College

CB Latrell Whitehurst, Fernandina Beach, Culver Stockton College

ATH Thomas Woods, Providence, St. Thomas University