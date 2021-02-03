National signing day 2021: A look at Wednesday’s area football signings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first signing day for high school football athletes came and went in December. The latest began on Wednesday. A look at athletes from around the area who signed letters of intent on national signing day.
If an athlete signed during the early period in December, they are not listed below.
For December football signees, see here.
Athletes who signed in November’s early period are listed here.
This list will be updated throughout the day and in the weeks to come as more athletes finalize their college plans.
Class of 2021 national signing day signees
Pos., Player, High school, College
DE David Adewale, Bolles, United States Air Force Academy
LB/RB Dominique Alexander, Westside, Dodge City Community College
WR Vincent Bailey, Ribault, Webber University
LB/S Raekwon Barger, Ridgeview, Graceland University
OL Mike Bartilucci, Fletcher, Citadel
OL Patch Bennett, Pierce County, Ga., Presbyterian
RB/TE Kai Birchall, St. Augustine, Warner University
QB Jermaine Brewton, Pierce County, Ga., Valdosta State
OL/DL David Britt, Christ’s Church, Ave Maria University
TE Justin Cayenne, Bolles, University of Pennsylvania
DB Jeff Davis, Fletcher, Lenoir-Rhyne
LB Josh Davis, Fletcher, Lenoir-Rhyne
OL/DL Damien Deloney, First Coast, Valdosta State
DE Malik Denson, White, Culver Stockton College
DE/TE Josh Dorsanvil, Ridgeview, Savannah State
QB Sammy Edwards, St. Augustine, Valdosta State
WR Davis Ellis, Bolles, University of Pennsylvania
ATH Jalen Evans, First Coast, Stetson University
CB Sean Evans, Ribault, Stetson University
CB Avery Epstein, Bolles, Wabash College
RB/CB Connell Foster, Englewood, St. Thomas University
DE Seth Foster, Pierce County, Ga., Wofford
RB Chris Freeman, Mandarin, Concord University
LB Kevin Greene, White, Thomas Moore University
LB/S Devin Grind, Fleming Island, Keiser University
OL/DL Zachary Hannaford, Fernandina Beach, Florida State (preferred walk-on)
CB Darius Harris, Fleming Island, Elon University
DL Jourdan Haynes, Fleming Island, Lake Erie College
S/WR Matthew Helow, Bishop Kenny, University of Georgia (preferred walk-on)
LB/RB Brian Hernandez, Englewood, Susquehanna University
ATH Joseph Hiers, St. Augustine, Warner University
K/P Robert Jacobs, Pierce County, Ga., Valdosta State
DB Jakyli Johnson, White, Lake Erie College
OL Chandler Kirton, Fletcher, Austin Peay
DE Phillip Lee, First Coast, Troy University
WR/S Devon Lewis, Mandarin, Shorter University
WR/S DJ Littlejohn, Yulee, Ohio Wesleyan
OL/DL Sam Loper, Fernandina Beach, Marist College
DL Jordan Lowery, White, Edward Waters College
ATH Arden Luster, First Coast, West Virginia Wesleyan
RB Martranius Mack, Ribault, Webber University
DE Chadwick Martin, Westside, Mississippi College
OL Tre’Darious Moore, Jackson, Florida Memorial
OL Nick Morin, Matanzas, Mount Marty (South Dakota)
QB/WR Ty Myles, Pierce County, Ga., Northern Illinois
C Michael Myslinski, Bishop Kenny, University of Iowa
LB/DE Carl Nesmith, Baldwin, Florida A&M University
CB Darryl Nesmith, Fleming Island, Concord University
RB/LB Stone Newsome, Middleburg, Carroll University
TE/DE Evan Novak, Providence, Washington and Lee University
RB/LB Andrew Partyka, Christ’s Church, Wheaton College
CB/WR Braulio Ponce De Leon, Englewood, St. Thomas University
CB/RB Uriel Richardson, Mandarin, Brown University
CB Ernest Ricks, Ribault, Webber University
WR Jeremy Robinson, Lee, Warner University
ATH Jonathan Robinson, Lee, Elon University
WR Malcolm Seaborn, Atlantic Coast, United States Naval Academy
DL/LS Colby Smith, Fletcher, University of South Florida (preferred walk-on)
DL Dedrick Smith, Lee, University of Memphis
WR Jordan Smith, Atlantic Coast, St. Thomas University
OL Daquan Sneed, Jackson, Finlandia University
LB/FB Kaden Thomas, Baldwin, Concord University
QB Tucker Tomberlin, Episcopal, Stetson
OL Jamari Towns, Raines, Methodist University
QB Grant Travis, Fleming Island, Myrtle Beach Collegiate
CB CJ Tremble, Episcopal, University of Pennsylvania
DE Chris Victor, Parker, Mississippi Valley State University
DB Yandel Victoriano, Fletcher, Manchester University
QB Austin Walker, Providence, St. Thomas University
CB/WR Josh Williams, Atlantic Coast, Notre Dame College
CB Latrell Whitehurst, Fernandina Beach, Culver Stockton College
ATH Thomas Woods, Providence, St. Thomas University