National signing day 2021: Area athletes pick their colleges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s national signing day around the country and quite a few local athletes are deciding on their college destinations on Wednesday.

A look at athletes in all sports but football who put pen to paper on the first Wednesday in February in the traditional signing period.

Looking for an athlete and don’t see their name?

If an athlete signed during the early period in November, they are not listed here. A look at other athletes who signed during November’s early signing period. Football’s early signing period came and went over a three-day period last December. Those athletes can be found here. And we’re tracking all of Wednesday’s football signings here.

Atlantic Coast

Rachel Bernard, volleyball, Ursinus College; Rian Covington, boys swimming, Florida State; Dominic Dominguez, boys soccer, American University; Rutledge Feltel, baseball, Wheton College; Emma Fisher, softball, Pitt Community College; Shurell Jefferson, softball, Tallahassee Community College; Allison McMullen, volleyball, St. Joseph’s College, Portland, Maine; Erin Moon, softball, University of West Florida; Aaron Potter, baseball, St. Johns River State College; Niklas Shaffer, boys soccer, University of North Florida.

Bishop Kenny

John Costa, baseball, Tallahassee Community College; Maggie McLauchlin, sailing, University of South Florida; Samantha Morrison, cycling, Lees-McRae College; Jamia Nesmith, girls basketball, University of Charleston; Charlie Pellicer, Daytona State College; Will Weinbecker, sailing, US Merchant Marine Academy.

Bolles

Jaden Flowers, baseball, Tallahassee Community College; Izzy Kimberly, girls soccer, University of Southern California; Jose Lopez, swimming, Brandeis University; Maxine Montoya, cross country/track and field, Brown University; Layne Rivera, cross country/track and field, United States Naval Academy; Marlie Rittenhouse, girls swimming, University of Delaware; Ella Schellenberg, volleyball, Belmont Abbey College; Burke Steifman, baseball, University of Mary Washington; Lauren Thomas, girls swimming, Trinity College; Audrey Wuerffel, track and field, University of South Florida.

Episcopal

Justin Bobo, tennis, Rhodes College; Grant Himes, swimming, Swarthmore College; Noah Meyer, wrestling, Roanoke College; Winnie Pajcic, lacrosse, University of the South; Layton Perry, baseball, Jacksonville University; Emilee Podvia, rowing, Rollins College; Julian Smith, swimming, University of Florida.

First Coast

Brooke Rice, softball, Edward Waters College.

Fletcher

Bella Phillips, volleyball, Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Mandarin

Summer Alexander, softball, East Georgia State; Brennan Baker, baseball, Tallahassee Community College; Zach Mizrahi, baseball, Daytona State College; Madison Price, girls diving, Indian River State College.

Middleburg

Ceara Braun, girls soccer, Converse College; Kaylee Crickmore, softball, Tallahassee Community College.

Parker

Takia Brown, girls basketball, Odessa College; Kennedy Horton, girls basketball, Albany State.

Paxon

Abby Cardoza, girls swimming, University of North Florida.

Pierce County, Ga.

Drew Starling, baseball, Georgia Highlands

Providence

Janea Bell, softball, Warner University; Jack Dillard, basketball, Embry-Riddle; Gray Miller, volleyball, Young Harris College; James Repass, basketball, Furman University; Abigail Snyder, girls soccer, Valdosta State University; Kylie Turner, girls golf, Flagler College.

Ribault

Domictress Robinson, boys track and field, Fort Valley State.

Ridgeview

Abigail Tennant, volleyball, Williston State College.

St. Augustine

Tyler Cohen, boys volleyball; Karah McElhone, girls cross country; Kyra Stauble, girls basketball, University of West Florida.

Sandalwood

Carson Bayne, baseball, College of Central Florida.

Yulee

Ian Cochran, baseball, Thomas University; Josh Green, baseball, Florida State College at Jacksonville.