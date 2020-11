Ready, set, sign: High school athletes make college choices on early signing day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Pen met paper on Wednesday as high school athletes from around the area signed letters of intent with college programs.

Wednesday was the first official day of the early signing period for high school athletes in all sports but football. The early period ends Nov. 18.

Football players can sign their letters of intent during the early period (Dec. 16-18) or hold off and sign during the regular window which begins Feb. 3, 2021.

A look at athletes who have signed or intend to sign during the early period.

Bishop Kenny

Emma Fraidenburg, volleyball, University of North Carolina Pembroke; Sophia Hayag, soccer, Wofford College; Jasmyne Roberts, basketball, University of Miami; Clay Tucker, golf, Florida Southern.

Bolles

Matthew Anderson, baseball, University of Richmond; Jackson Baumeister, baseball, Florida State University; Gunner Boree, baseball, Brown University; Emily MacDonald, swimming, Columbia University; Jackson Mayo, baseball, University of South Florida; Ansen Meyer, swimming, Georgetown University; Maxine Montoya, cross country/track and field, Brown University; Sasha Ramey, swimming, LSU.

Clay

Morgan Kendrick, softball, Florida State University.

Creekside

Brooke Arnold, swimming, Florida State University; Gianni Badon, track and field, LSU; Lauren Bevis, softball, University of South Florida; Jennifer Bird, swimming, Florida State University; Madison Bratek, softball, Jacksonville University; Samantha Byrd, volleyball, St. Andrew’s University; Colby Frieda, baseball, University of Kentucky; David Gapinski, swimming, Georgia Tech; Kaitlyn Helinsky, volleyball, Montreat College; Madison Koutavas, swimming, Navy; Jessica Lary, volleyball, Austin Peay State; Hailey Mathews, track and field, Belmont Abbey; Jaden McBride, volleyball, Embry-Riddle; Dominic Miller, swimming, Florida State University; Makhaila Mills, track and field, Southern California; Austin Rusomaroff, baseball, University of North Florida.

Middleburg

Skylar Baltezegar, basketball, Charleston Southern; Emma Mussante, cross country, Florida Southern.

St. Johns Country Day

Alexis Agramonte, soccer, Troy University; Paige Crews, soccer, Texas Christian; Lexi Drumm, soccer, College of Charleston; Connor Moore, baseball, Florida State University; James Oman, baseball, Butler University; Ellie Resenau, soccer, Berry College; Mia Sadler, soccer, Southern Miss; Luke Shannahan, baseball, Pensacola State College; Jace Thomas, baseball, Flagler College; Lauren Weiss, soccer, University of North Florida; Natalie Wilson, soccer, Southern Miss.

Trinity Christian

Amaya Ross, softball, Florida State University.

Ware County

Caleb Stewart, baseball, Georgia State.