Gators basketball game at LSU postponed due to COVID-19 issues

Florida’s basketball game on Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Gators program.
The Gators announced the postponement on Friday morning.
“The Florida at LSU men’s basketball game of February 6 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time,” the school said in a statement.
Florida is 10-5 overall and 6-4 in SEC play. The Gators had their four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night by South Carolina.
The Gators are the second team in the News4Jax coverage region to postpone a game this week due to COVID-19. The University of North Florida had to postpone its games Friday and Saturday at Liberty due to COVID-19 protocols.