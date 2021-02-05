Gators basketball game at LSU postponed due to COVID-19 issues

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, Florida coach Mike White reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, in Knoxville, Tenn. Florida coach Mike White spent the first three months of the season watching his Gators burn through just about any cushion they had in building a viable NCAA Tournament resume. Now his team could use a strong finish to earn a bid. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

Florida’s basketball game on Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Gators program.

The Gators announced the postponement on Friday morning.

“The Florida at LSU men’s basketball game of February 6 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time,” the school said in a statement.

Florida is 10-5 overall and 6-4 in SEC play. The Gators had their four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night by South Carolina.

The Gators are the second team in the News4Jax coverage region to postpone a game this week due to COVID-19. The University of North Florida had to postpone its games Friday and Saturday at Liberty due to COVID-19 protocols.