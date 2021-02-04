Two UNF basketball games postponed due to coronavirus issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – University of North Florida’s basketball games on Friday and Saturday have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The Atlantic Sun Conference announced the news late Thursday afternoon, wiping out UNF’s games at Liberty. No makeup dates were announced, although the conference said that it was evaluating potential options for rescheduling the games over the final three weeks of the season.

UNF is 7-11. Its next two games are Feb. 12-13 when Bellarmine visits.

“The ASUN Conference office announced the North Florida at Liberty Men’s Basketball games scheduled for Feb. 5-6 have been postponed indefinitely due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The conference office is evaluating schedule options for the final three weeks of the regular season,” the ASun said in a statement.

“The conference said ASUN Conference Men’s Basketball student-athletes, coaches and staff are tested on Monday and Wednesday every week prior to contests on Friday and Saturday. With results typically reported within 36 hours, the league office will adjust conference games as needed to prioritize student-athlete health and safety while maximizing the competitive opportunities for our student-athletes throughout the year.”