River Run training tips: Treadmill work can help in rehab or after a run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Each week leading up to the Gate River Run on March 20, H2 Health will provide tips for runners. This is the fourth of nine segments.

When you’re done running, who thinks about stepping on a treadmill and doing more work? It can be very useful, especially for runners or walkers who are working back from an injury and aren’t yet able to go full strength in their recovery.

Week 1: Pay attention to those hamstrings

Week 2: It sounds simple, but make sure your gear is the right fit

Week 3: Astym, cupping are excellent recovery therapies

Ad

Lizzy Cooper, area rehab manager at H2 Health, said that the AlterG anti-gravity treadmill allows runners and walkers to benefit from it in several ways by reducing their body weight while they walk or run.

It can be useful for runners who are just coming off of a taxing run to continue to run, albeit, with less pressure on their joints. For those who are working through an injury, the treadmill affords runners the chance to gradually build strength and mobility back up.

“It allows you to reduce your body weight by up to 75% to help you focus better on mechanics, form, without pain,” Cooper said. “So, when used in a rehabilitation field … reduction in body weight will allow you to work more on your gait mechanics, your form, your posture, with less pain in your joints.”