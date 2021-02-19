Second round of high school soccer playoffs arrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second round of the high school soccer playoffs are Friday and Saturday.

A total of 18 area teams are still alive in the postseason, including all five girls teams that played for state titles last year (Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Ponte Vedra and St. Johns Country Day).

A glance at the schedule for those games:

Regional semifinals

Friday (all matches at 7 p.m. unless indicated)

Region 1-7A

Bartram Trail (15-2) at Spruce Creek (10-3-3)

Region 1-6A

Creekside (7-7-2) at Fleming Island (16-2-1)

Region 1-5A

Ponte Vedra (10-3-5) at Daytona Beach Seabreeze (9-3-2)

Menendez (7-6-1) at Bishop Kenny (13-3-1), postponed until Saturday, 4 p.m.

Region 1-3A

Bolles (9-6-1) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (15-0-2)

Region 1-2A

St. Joseph (5-10) at St. Johns Country Day (14-0)

Regional semifinals

Saturday (all games at 7 p.m.)

Mandarin (16-3-1) at Lake Mary (19-2-1)

Region 1-6A

Fletcher (14-3-2) at Lake Howell (11-5)

Region 1-5A

Fort Walton Beach (10-5-1) at Stanton (11-1-5)

Region 1-4A

Menendez (14-2) at Bishop Kenny (12-3-5)

Region 1-3A

Episcopal (6-8-3) at Bolles (6-4-5)

Region 1-2A

St. Joseph (12-5-2) at St. Johns Country Day (13-2-1)