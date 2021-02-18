Boys high school soccer playoffs: Nine area teams move on to second round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The boys high school soccer playoffs rolled on Wednesday night, with nine teams from the area advancing to the second round.

The biggest wins of the opening night belonged to Mandarin, which edged 16-1-1 Spruce Creek 2-1 in double OT in Region 1-7A. Stanton topped a 17-1 Gulf Breeze 1-0 in Region 1-5A.

There are three all-local regional semifinals on Saturday, including St. Joseph at St. Johns Country Day, Bolles at Episcopal and Menendez at Bishop Kenny.

Regional quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Region 1-7A

Mandarin 2, Spruce Creek 1 (2 OT)

Lake Mary 2, Bartram Trail 1

Region 1-6A

Cantonment Tate 1, Columbia 0 (4-3 in PKs)

Fletcher 2, Orlando Edgewater 0

Lake Howell 1, Creekside 0

Region 1-5A

Fort Walton Beach 6, Orange Park 0

Stanton 1, Gulf Breeze 0

Gainesville d. Matanzas by forfeit

Daytona Beach Seabreeze 2, Ponte Vedra 0

Region 1-4A

Menendez 1, Yulee 0

Bishop Kenny 4, Ridgeview 3

Region 1-3A

Ad

Bolles 2, Gainesville P.K. Yonge 1

Episcopal 4, Crescent City 3 (PKs)

Region 1-2A

St. Johns Country Day 8, Bishop McLaughlin 0

St. Joseph 8, Seven Rivers Christian 0

Regional semifinals

Saturday (all games at 7 p.m.)

Mandarin (16-3-1) at Lake Mary (19-2-1)

Region 1-6A

Fletcher (14-3-2) at Lake Howell (11-5)

Region 1-5A

Fort Walton Beach (10-5-1) at Stanton (11-1-5)

Region 1-4A

Menendez (14-2) at Bishop Kenny (12-3-5)

Region 1-3A

Episcopal (6-8-3) at Bolles (6-4-5)

Region 1-2A

St. Joseph (12-5-2) at St. Johns Country Day (13-2-1)