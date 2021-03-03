Perfect10n: St. Johns Country Day girls soccer title streak hits double digits

Unstoppable. Unbelievable. Unbeatable.
The St. Johns Country Day girls soccer team added one more state championship to its trophy case, obliterating Fort Myers Canterbury 6-0 in the Class 2A title game at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand on Wednesday afternoon.
The win marked the 10th straight championship for the Spartans, a record that they continue to up by the season and show no sign of slowing down under coach Mike Pickett.
They finished the year unbeaten (18-0) and will take a 39-game winning streak into 2022.
They’ll be heavily favored yet again to reel in another title. The Spartans outscored their opposition this year by an obscene amount (115-5) while seeing nearly three dozen girls get playing time this season. A total of 27 Spartans players scored at least one goal this season, creating depth and setting the table for 2022.
Their 13 state titles trail only St. Thomas Aquinas (15) for most in state history.
The championship game looked like any other Spartans conquest, a thorough domination that showcased just how far apart the program is from others.
St. Johns scored on a Mia Sadler header less than 20 seconds into the game and Paige Crews added a second goal not even a minute later. The Spartans, who entered having allowed five goals all season, used that fast start to rattle Canterbury. Sadler added her second goal of the game before the first-half water break. Julia Boaventura, Bella Pontieri and Maddie Moody added goals for the Spartans.
Where they rank
Where do the Spartans rank among area dynasties among major team sports? We look at area dynasties with three or more consecutive state titles.
- In football: Suwannee (1987-90) and Trinity Christian (2013-16) won four consecutive crowns, tied for the state record. Union County (1994-96), which won 52 consecutive games in that span (a mark that ranks second in state history to Lakeland’s 53 straight), captured three championships in a row.
- In softball: Eagle’s View won three straight titles from 2008-10.
- In girls soccer: Outside of St. Johns, Bolles won three straight titles from 2018-20.
- In boys basketball: Now-defunct Arlington Country Day won a state-record-tying five straight titles (2005-09).
- In girls basketball: Ribault’s dynasty won five in a row (1999-2003), a period when the Trojans went on a three-and-a-half year, 101-game winning streak. And Bishop Kenny won three straight (1990-92).
- The non-major team sports have also thrived, although none quite to the level of the Bolles swimming programs. The Bulldogs boys have a national mark of 33 straight state titles, a run that began in 1988. The girls have 30 in a row.
- Sports like golf (Ponte Vedra’s boys have won four in a row and Parker’s girls won three straight from 1966-68) have seen area teams dominate.
- Boys cross country has had three teams threepeat (Bishop Kenny from 1991-93, Bolles from 1983-85 and Lee from 1947-49).
- Girls cross country had a dynasty with Bishop Kenny rolling off seven straight championships (1994-2000) and Bolles taking four in a row (2012-15). The Bulldogs (1998-2000) and Episcopal (2005-07) also had threepeats.
- The Duval High (1918-22) and Lee (1943-47) boys track teams took five consecutive titles