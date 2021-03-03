Perfect10n: St. Johns Country Day girls soccer title streak hits double digits

The St. Johns Country Day girls soccer team celebrates its 6-0 win over Canterbury on Wednesday in the Class 2A championship game.

Unstoppable. Unbelievable. Unbeatable.

The St. Johns Country Day girls soccer team added one more state championship to its trophy case, obliterating Fort Myers Canterbury 6-0 in the Class 2A title game at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand on Wednesday afternoon.

The win marked the 10th straight championship for the Spartans, a record that they continue to up by the season and show no sign of slowing down under coach Mike Pickett.

They finished the year unbeaten (18-0) and will take a 39-game winning streak into 2022.

They’ll be heavily favored yet again to reel in another title. The Spartans outscored their opposition this year by an obscene amount (115-5) while seeing nearly three dozen girls get playing time this season. A total of 27 Spartans players scored at least one goal this season, creating depth and setting the table for 2022.

Their 13 state titles trail only St. Thomas Aquinas (15) for most in state history.

The championship game looked like any other Spartans conquest, a thorough domination that showcased just how far apart the program is from others.

St. Johns scored on a Mia Sadler header less than 20 seconds into the game and Paige Crews added a second goal not even a minute later. The Spartans, who entered having allowed five goals all season, used that fast start to rattle Canterbury. Sadler added her second goal of the game before the first-half water break. Julia Boaventura, Bella Pontieri and Maddie Moody added goals for the Spartans.

Where they rank

Where do the Spartans rank among area dynasties among major team sports? We look at area dynasties with three or more consecutive state titles.