Chomp: Defense takes 1st spring scrimmage, Gators get 2022 QB commit

In this edition of Chomp, Gators Breakdown host David Waters shares some insight into Florida’s first spring scrimmage this year. Considering that the defensive line has appeared to be ahead of the offensive line, the results weren’t that surprising.

Plus, we got a commit!

🐊 Defense gets the better of offense in 1st scrimmage

After a disappointing 2020 season, the Florida defense is getting back to basics this spring. If the first spring scrimmage is any indication, that approach just might pay off. The defense got the better of the offense in the first scrimmage with big flashes from young linebackers Derek Wingo and Ty’Ron Hopper, plus a dominating performance from the defensive line.

As for the offense, I wouldn’t be too worried. Yes, the quarterbacks got off to slow starts and the offensive line still has issues opening up run lanes, but Dan Mullen throws a lot at his offense in this part of spring practice. This is a chance to work on aspects of the offense that need to get better. One area where Emory Jones needs to improve is his touch on throws.

“A lot of that, though, comes from experience,” Mullen said. “The more you play, the more you get to understand the defense and you read the defense and then you understand the type of throws that you have to make to go beat it.”

Look for that part of Jones’ game to be a major focus this spring.

🏈 Gators get their QB for 2022 class

Three-star quarterback Nick Evers from Flower Mound, Texas, has committed to Florida. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is thought to be a riser in the class of 2022 and was the focal point at the QB position once quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee took over for Brian Johnson, who’s now the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback coach. 247Sports ranks Evers as the No. 15 pro-style quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class.

Some fans may be turned off by just a “three-star” QB, especially after all the success Mullen has had developing QBs, most recently Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask. I caution that line of thinking just because Mullen has proven he can get a lot out of that position. While overall recruiting can certainly improve, criticism of a QB who Mullen wants shouldn’t be that loud.

🖥️ Sneak peek at “This is... The Swamp” season 2

Florida football tweeted out a 2-minute video providing a sneak peek at season two of “This is... The Swamp.”

If you didn’t watch season one, I strongly encourage you to watch the second season -- or even go back and watch the first! The series provides an inside look at the football program.

You can watch it on YouTube.

