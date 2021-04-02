Jaguars at 25: Should they add a big play wide receiver in the draft?

Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) hits Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

We continue our weeklong look at the positions and players the Jaguars might consider with the 25th pick of the draft.

Next up, wide receiver.

A wide receiver is one of the stronger positions on the Jaguars roster. If the season started today, the Jaguars top three receivers would be DJ Chark, Marvin Jones, Jr. and Laviska Shenault. That’s a solid trio of pass-catchers.

But there is no such thing as too many weapons on offense. Urban Meyer said earlier this offseason that the Jaguars needed to add a speedy big-play threat. It just so happens there are a few of those in this year’s draft.

Rondale Moore- Purdue

If you want speed, Moore has plenty of it. Moore ran an unofficial 4.29 at his pro day and he’s a walking big-play threat. Some of the things he did on the college football field are just amazing.

The questions with Moore come in when you look at his injury history. The fact that he is only 5-9 and was not asked to run a diverse route tree in college are another couple of red flags. Few players of Moore size are drafted in the top 100. Moore is the type of player that if he can stay healthy and lands in the right situation with a creative offensive coaching staff, has the potential to turn into a Pro Bowl player. If the coaching staff does not have the proper vision for Moore, he could easily turn into a bust.

KaDarius Toney- Florida

Another walking big play is Toney. Gators fans know that Toney is a tough man to tackle, hence, his nickname, the “Human Joystick.” Toney ran a 4.39 at his pro day, showing scouts that he has top-end speed to go along with his agility.

Toney was a bit of a one-year wonder in college, racking up more than half of his career receptions last season. Toney is similar to Moore being that he will need to be drafted into the right situation to find success in the NFL.

Elijah Moore- Ole Miss

A player whose stock has been rising over the past few weeks is Elijah Moore. Moore is a similar type of player to both Toney and Rondale Moore. Elijah played most of his college career in the slot at Ole Miss. Elijah was ultra-productive in college and he set a school record with 86 receptions for 1,193 yards and eight scores. Moore is more of a pro-ready slot receiver having run a diverse route tree at Ole Miss.

Moore is not as elusive with the ball in his hands as the other two on this list but he is a more polished wide receiver.

All three of these players are considered undersized for the position. Two other names that could be in the conversation if the Jaguars wanted a bigger target are Rashod Bateman from Minnesota and Terrace Marshall Jr from LSU.