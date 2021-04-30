Take a look at Jaguars jersey collector’s man cave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When you walk through David Mendenhall’s home, you won’t confuse him with a Steelers or Cowboys fan. It’s teal, black and gold all over.

“I’m a big fan of the Jaguars. I collect their jerseys from 2017 and above. I’m just a huge fan,” Mendenhall said.

He’s turned his home into a Jaguars man cave.

Mendenhall has also been collecting jerseys and Jags gear for years, and on Thursday he was outspoken on social media talking not only about Trevor Lawrence, but also reports that Tim Tebow might be interested in becoming a Jaguar.

“It doesn’t get better, Jacksonville. Mr. Tim Tebow is trying out for the Jacksonville Jaguars,” he said.

He said apart from the Tebow rumor that the addition of Lawrence is critical.