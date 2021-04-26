Trevor Lawrence Topps football cards have a family feel to them

Trevor Lawrence not the only member of his family with talent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It is not uncommon for NFL players to see their faces on trading cards.

But for Trevor Lawrence, this trading card set is special. It includes some cards designed by his brother, Chase, and his sister in-in-law, Brooke. The cards, released by Topps, were made available to the general public on April 21. They are currently sold out, although several auctions on ebay have Lawrence boxes up for sale. Prices range from $139 up to $1,099 for a five-box lot.

Both Chase and Brooke are professional artists.

This isn’t the first time that Lawrence has been the subject of their artwork.

Topps X Trevor Lawrence ☀️ Coming tomorrow!



The set will feature cards of Lawrence on a mix of Topps Football designs through the years, as well as cards showcasing the incredible artwork by husband & wife artist duo Brooke and Chase Lawrence! Only at https://t.co/RoplTbojLd. pic.twitter.com/Jhqn4TmQhv — Topps (@Topps) April 20, 2021

Back in 2019, Lawrence filled in as a model for this series of life-sized oil paintings that the couple had been commissioned to paint. Trevor donned a monk’s wardrobe for the painting, and even grabbed the grapefruit instead of the skull depicted in the picture.

Amanda Lawrence, Trevor and Chase’s mother, told ESPN that when she saw Trevor posing for the painting all she could do was laugh.