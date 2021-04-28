What makes Trevor Lawrence such a good player?

Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence addresses the crowd following the "March for Change" protest at Bowman Field on June 13, 2020 in Clemson, South Carolina. The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, an African American, while in the custody of the Minneapolis police. Protests calling for an end to police brutality have spread across cities in the U.S., and in other parts of the world. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The consensus around the NFL is that Trevor Lawrence is not only the top prospect in this year’s draft but that he would have been the top prospect in every draft for the better part of the last decade. What is it about Trevor Lawrence that scouts and coaches like so much?

Lawrence has the measurables that NFL teams look for. He’s 6-foot-5½, has a strong arm, and has a history of success at every level.

Urban Meyer says he has five main points he’s looking for when evaluating quarterbacks: competitive spirit, toughness, leadership, intelligence and the ability to extend a play.

Let’s take a look at each of those traits in Lawrence.

Competitive spirit

You don’t win championships without a competitive spirit, but Lawrence has taken it a step further. His talent and his drive are clear. He’s lost a total of four games between high school and college combined — and none of those losses came in the regular season. He won state championships in high school and he won the national championship in college.

Toughness

Sometimes it’s difficult to see how tough a player is if they aren’t put in an uncomfortable situation, but Lawrence has a history of doing well in situations where many other players crumble. As a freshman, he led Clemson to the National Title beating Alabama in the process. The only games he missed in his college career were due to COVID protocols.

