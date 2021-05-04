Taven Bryan not in future plans of Jaguars as option declined

Running back Gus Edwards of the Baltimore Ravens stiff arms defensive tackle Taven Bryan of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of their game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Taven Bryan will enter his final season with the Jaguars.

The former first-round draft pick who has been a massive disappointment since entering the league in 2018 had his fifth-year option declined by the Jaguars on Monday, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Bryan was the 29th pick in the draft and was expected to help anchor a defensive line rotation that was building off of a trip to the AFC championship game.

Instead, Bryan never became a fit with the franchise. He has played in 48 career games with Jacksonville and started 17. Bryan has 3.5 sacks in three seasons and 71 total tackles.

NFL teams had until Monday to pick up fifth-year options on first-round picks from 2018. Players who have their options picked up are then under contract until 2022.

Jacksonville has drafted defensive tackles inside the top four rounds each of the last two drafts in DaVon Hamilton (third round in 2020) and Jay Tufele (fourth round in 2021).

Coach Urban Meyer said after the draft that the Jaguars wanted Bryan with the team.