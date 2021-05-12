Jaguars open on the road, close at home and still not ready for primetime in 2021

A Jacksonville Jaguars logo is seen at TIAA Bank Field during a game against the Chicago Bears on December 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars start the season on the road, end it at home, pay a visit to London and get one primetime Thursday night game in coach Urban Meyer’s first season in Jacksonville.

So much for thinking the No. 1 pick in the draft and new leadership with the franchise would push the team into more marquee time slots. Fans will have to wait on that for at least another year, a recurring theme for the franchise.

The NFL released its full 2021 schedule on Wednesday night, giving Meyer and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence a road map for what they’re up against during the 18-week regular season.

The glaring omission — a Sunday or Monday night game.

The Jaguars haven’t played a primetime game on Sunday since 2005 and haven’t been on Monday night since 2011. They were scheduled to face the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in 2018 but got flexed out of that spot.

Jacksonville gets another Thursday night slot, visiting Cincinnati in Week 4 on Sept. 30. That will mean a matchup of this year’s No. 1 overall draft pick in Lawrence facing off against last year’s No. 1 overall draft pick, Joe Burrow.

This is the first year of the NFL’s three-game preseason and 17-game regular season schedule, so even with one home game going to London, Jacksonville will still play eight

The wayward Texans, who have endured woeful mismanagement over the past two seasons, are up first for Meyer and Co., which could mean a win in the opener for Lawrence the the Jaguars.

The Texans released iconic defensive player JJ Watt and ruined any goodwill with quarterback Deshaun Watson by not keeping him updated on front office hirings. Watson has vowed that he never wants to play for the franchise again, but he’s been embroiled in an offseason scandal of his own that puts his future in question.

The Jaguars play their first two games at TIAA Bank Field in Weeks 2 and 3, hosting Denver and Arizona, respectively. The biggest gap in home games for the Jaguars occurs after a Week 5 game against Tennessee. Jacksonville faces Miami in London in Week 6, has a Week 7 bye and then travels to face Seattle on Oct. 31. They return home in Week 9 to face MVP candidate Josh Allen and Buffalo.

In the three-game preseason, the Jaguars will host Cleveland, and visit both New Orleans (Aug. 23) and Dallas. Dates for the games against the Browns and Cowboys have not been finalized.

Jaguars 2021 schedule