Chomp: Tim Tebow expected to reunite with Urban Meyer in NFL; Isaiah Bond commits to Gators

After a busy couple of weeks surrounding the NFL draft, things have slowed down just a bit before they gear back up in June with on-campus recruiting visits. Speaking of which, we got a commit!

Meanwhile, one thing that has not slowed down is the Tebow talk.

🐆 Tebow time in Jacksonville?

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to sign quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow to a one-year deal, reuniting the former Gators star with coach Urban Meyer.

Rapoport tweeted Monday that the deal could become official in the next week or so, but there was still no word on that as of Thursday afternoon.

🏆 Meyer calls Tebow ‘competitive maniac’

Appearing on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast, Meyer said he told Jaguars’ scouts and coaches, “Guys, you don’t understand, now this guy is, he’s the most competitive maniac you’re ever going to talk to. Let’s give it a shot.”

During the podcast, which was posted on Tuesday, Meyer underlined that the Jaguars had not yet signed Tebow but said that the feedback he got from Jaguars’ staff was glowing about Tebow’s workouts as a tight end.

Meyer also said that he had not decided whether to sign Tebow but admitted he was “getting close” and that “I have to make a decision here pretty soon.”

🎲 Can Tebow defy the odds?

Tebow hasn’t played in the NFL in over eight years and has never played tight end as a professional or college player.

News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney takes a look at the reaction to the Tebow news and weighs whether the Heisman winner can defy the odds and make the Jaguars’ roster.

🐊 Isaiah Bond commits

Isaiah Bond from Buford, Georgia, has committed to the Gators as a wide receiver.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder chose Florida over Alabama, Miami and Texas.

247Sports has the four-star player as the nation’s No. 14 athlete and says he’s one of the fastest players in America.

Bond is the sixth addition to Florida’s 2022 class.

📅 Busy June for recruiting

In an episode of Gators Breakdown, host David Waters is joined by Blake Alderman with Swamp247 to talk about the top targets on the Gators’ recruiting board.

He also previews a busy June when recruits will finally make their way back to campus for visits.

🏈 How much will Mullen change his approach on offense?

In a Q&A session, Gators Breakdown supporters got a chance to ask David and Will Miles with Read and Reaction some questions, including:

How much will Dan Mullen change his approach on offense after having so much success through the air in 2020?

How does Todd Grantham adjust and perform in 2021?

What on-field changes will be made due to coaching changes?

🧳 Jacksonville’s Marcus Burke arrives on campus

Wide receiver Marcus Burke from Jacksonville’s Trinity Christian has made it to Gainesville as summer camp approaches.

A video tweeted by Gators Football shows Burke and linebacker Diwun Black from Mississippi Gulf Coast arriving on campus.

“I’m really excited to kind of learn everything, and seeing everything is just crazy. It’s a dream come true to be at Florida,” Burke said. “Just thankful, and like I said, all the hard work coming through -- just an amazing feeling being on campus, seeing the coaches and seeing the facility.”

⚾ No. 9 Gators drop final midweek matchup of season

No. 9 Florida came up short in their final midweek game of the 2021 season, falling to Stetson by a 6-1 score Tuesday night at Melching Field.

Despite the loss, the Gators have won 13 of their last 17 games, including five of their last seven.

Florida welcomes Georgia to Gainesville this upcoming weekend for a three-game series spanning from May 14-16. Games one and two will stream live on SEC Network+ at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, while game three will air on SEC Network at 12 p.m. Sunday. All games will be available on radio via WRUF 850 AM/98.1 FM in Gainesville, 1010XL in Jacksonville and on any mobile device via the TuneIn app (search for the “Florida Baseball” station).

🎙️ Listen to more Gators Breakdown

