High school baseball playoffs ’21: Baker County, Bolles, Ponte Vedra eye state semis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The third round of the high school state baseball playoffs are here. A glance at Wednesday’s three third-round games for area teams.

Regional finals

Region 1-5A

Wednesday’s games

Lynn Haven Mosley (24-5) at Ponte Vedra (13-14), 7 p.m.

Road here: Mosley d. Escambia, 10-0; d. Milton, 2-1; Ponte Vedra d. Middleburg, 10-1; d. Stanton, 7-3.

Winner gets: Land O’ Lakes or Tampa Jefferson in the state semifinals on May 25 at 10 a.m. at CenturyLink Field in Fort Myers.

Region glance: The Sharks picked things up at the right time. Pitching has been solid for Ponte Vedra in elimination games this postseason. The Sharks have allowed just one earned run in two playoff games, and played excellent defense, too (two errors in those games). Tyler Bernstein (.323), Parker Gunnell (.290) and Scott Griesemer (.284) lead the Ponte Vedra offense. Mosley is a perennial playoff team, a one-time state champ and four-time state runner-up.

Region 1-4A

Baker County (15-15) at North Marion (19-8), 7 p.m.

Road here: Baker County d. Wakulla, 8-1; d. Arnold, 3-0; North Marion d. West Nassau, 11-1; d. Bishop Kenny, 2-0.

Winner gets: Orlando Bishop Moore or Nature Coast Tech in the state semifinals on May 24 at 4 p.m. at CenturyLink Field in Fort Myers.

Region glance: Can the Wildcats pull off one more regional win on the road? They’ve made their two playoff games away from home count, winning easily in both games. Cason Milton (.367), Jase Knabb (.366) and Timothy Seymour (.309) lead the Wildcats at the plate. And how about pitching? Easton Stevens was airtight in the second round, striking out 14 in 6.2 innings and allowing just three hits. This marks just the fourth time that Baker County has reached the third round of the state playoffs.

Region 1-3A

Bolles (24-4) at Pensacola Catholic (20-6), 8 p.m.

Road here: Bolles d. Baldwin, 8-0; d. Episcopal, 3-1; Catholic d. Maclay, 9-2; d. Florida State University High, 11-1.

Winner gets: The First Academy or Berkeley Prep in the state semifinals on May 24 at 10 a.m. at CenturyLink Field in Fort Myers.

Region glance: The Jackson Baumeister Show heads to the Panhandle with a state semifinal berth on the line. Baumeister, a Florida State signee, is as good as they get on the mound. In two playoff games, he’s logged 13 innings, allowed five hits, one earned run and struck out 25. If the Bulldogs can get him three runs or better, it’s a lock. Baumeister (8-2, 0.75 ERA, 123 Ks) has given up just seven earned runs all season. This is a very good lineup, too. Tanner Zellem (.432), Jaden Flowers (.387), Matthew Anderson (.366) and Gunner Boree (.355) are tough. Add Baumeister and Sully Brackin to those guys and they’ve accounted for 20 of Bolles’ 22 homers.