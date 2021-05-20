High school baseball playoffs ’21: Baumeister, Bolles headed to state semifinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three area baseball teams started the night still alive in the regional round, but only one moved on to Fort Myers to join Fleming Island and St. Johns Country Day. A look at Wednesday night’s playoff recaps.

Region 1-5A

Ponte Vedra’s season came to an abrupt halt in a 13-1 loss in five innings to visiting Lynn Haven Mosley on Wednesday night.

Joe Hoban and Sam Gabet had the only two hits for the Sharks (13-15) and the Dolphins ripped Ponte Vedra pitching for 11 hits. Rock Holland finished a triple short of hitting for the cycle for Mosley (25-5).

Region 1-4A

Baker County’s string of playoff luck on the road came to an end with a 6-0 loss to North Marion in the regional finals. Easton Stevens reached base all three times for the Wildcats (single, two walks), but that was about it. Baker County (15-16) mustered just four hits. Stevens struck out six in 4.2 innings on the mound.

Region 1-3A

Jackson Mayo went deep in the top of the fifth inning with a two-run homer and that was all Jackson Baumeister needed as visiting Bolles beat Pensacola Catholic 2-0 in the regional finals.

Bolles (25-4) will face The First Academy (28-1) out of Orlando in the state semifinals on Monday in Fort Myers.

Baumeister got out of a tough spot in the bottom of the sixth, with the first two runners of the inning reaching base on singles. They’d advance to second and third with no outs, but Baumeister responded with back-to-back whiffs and then induced a fly out to end the inning unscathed.

Baumeister struck out 12 and scattered four hits over six innings. It was his seventh outing of the season with double digits in Ks, and seventh outing of the year that he didn’t allow an earned run. Baumeister has struck out 37 across 19 innings in Bolles’ three playoff wins.

Chayce Kieck worked a perfect seventh with a pair of Ks for the save to wrap up the win.

The state semifinal trip is the 22nd in program history for the Bulldogs and fifth there for coach Mike Boswell.

Sully Brackin, Jaden Flowers and Trey Powers all doubled for Bolles.

Wednesday’s results

Regional finals

Region 1-5A

Lynn Haven Mosley 13, Ponte Vedra 1

Region 1-4A

North Marion 6, Baker County 0

Region 1-3A

Bolles 2, Pensacola Catholic 0

State semifinals

At CenturyLink Field, Fort Myers

Class 2A

St. Johns Country Day 3, Mount Dora Christian 2

Thursday’s game

State championship

At CenturyLink Field, Fort Myers

Class 2A

St. Johns Country Day (24-6) vs. Out-of-Door Academy (23-3), 10 a.m.

Friday’s game

State semifinals

At CenturyLink Field, Fort Myers

Class 6A

Fleming Island (24-5) vs. Viera (20-6)

Monday’s game

State semifinals

At CenturyLink Field, Fort Myers

Class 3A

Bolles (25-4) vs. Orlando The First Academy (28-1), 10 a.m.