Local MLB player update: Big week for Javy; Dunning records 1st hit

Starting pitcher Dane Dunning of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 1, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Week of highlights for El Mago. Belted a pair of HRs against the Padres on Monday and made this ridiculous baserunning play against the Pirates. Hitting .255 with 13 HR, 36 RBI on the season.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 2-4 with 55 Ks, 4.67 ERA in 52 IP. He did manage to pick up the first hit of his career at the plate against the Rockies on Tuesday night.

1st Major League AB, 1st Major League hit.



Congrats, @Ddunning33 👏 pic.twitter.com/klykBmkK9v — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 2, 2021

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .175 with 3 RBI in 28 games this season.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Recovering after offseason Tommy John surgery.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .252 with 5 HR, 15 RBI this season. Currently on 10-day injured list.

QB Nate Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .246 with 8 HR, 30 RBI in 56 games this season.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Has logged 9 innings with 9 Ks, 3.00 ERA this season, but hasn’t pitched in a month as he works back from an injury.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .131 this season. Remains on injured list after finger surgery.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Belted 2 HRs since our last update. Hitting .222 with 7 HR, 17 RBI in 47 games this season.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .195 with 5 HR, 16 RBIs in 42 games. Coming off of a tough week (2 for 19) but did homer in that span.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Astros, Solid week at the plate (7 for 23). Hitting .237 with 16 RBI this season.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 3-4 with 4.22 ERA, 57 Ks in 10 starts this season. Earned his most recent win last Saturday with 5 inning outing against Arizona.