How did ACD product Javier Baez pull this off on the basepaths?

Arlington Country Day product Javier Baez made quite the play on the basepaths during a win over the Pirates on Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Mercy, Javier Baez.

The Arlington Country Day product turned in a stunning play on the basepaths during a 5-3 win over the Pirates on Thursday afternoon.

Javier Báez.

El Mago.

The Magician. pic.twitter.com/yZX7HgUFCU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 27, 2021

With two outs and a runner on second base, Baez hit a routine grounder to third baseman Erik Gonzalez. The throw to first baseman Will Craig was in plenty of time, but Craig came off the bag before he caught it and attempted to tag Baez out.

But Baez went back towards home plate as Craig jogged at him, all the while staying in the basepath. Craig floated the ball over Baez to Pirates catcher Michael Perez, but Willson Contreras slid in and beat the tag at the plate. Meanwhile, Baez, seeing no one was covering first base, sprinted there and slid in headfirst as the throw was misplayed and went into rightfield. Baez took off toward second and beat the throw in there.

Did we mention that there were already two outs and all Craig would have had to do was touch first base?