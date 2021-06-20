Caeleb Dressel wins 100 fly, earns another berth in Olympics

Caeleb Dressel of the United States competes in the Men's 100m butterfly final during Day Seven of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 19, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Caeleb Dressel looks ready for Tokyo.

Dressel has been one of the biggest stars of the U.S. Swimming Trials in Omaha this week.

Dressel won two gold medals on relay events in the 2016 Rio games and looks like he is ready to win some more this year.

Dressel won the the 100 butterfly, starting the final leg on a world-record pace and finishing in 49.87. He won the event handily, well in front of runner-up Tom Shields (51.19).

During the semifinals, Dressel was able to make the swim in 49.76 seconds, the third-fastest time in the history of the event. Later Saturday night, Dressel swam a 21.51 in the 50 free semis to qualify for Sunday’s final.